Harry Potter castmember coming to Edmonton Expo

One of Harry Potter’s sidekicks is coming to Edmonton as part of this year’s Comic and Entertainment Expo.



The Edmonton Expo announced Monday that Devon Murray — who played Gryffindor wizard Seamus Finnigan, dormmate of Harry and Ron Weasley — will be in town to appear at the convention.



The Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo runs from Sept. 23-25.



Finnigan was a fixture in both the massively popular Harry Potter book series and movies.



The son of a magical mother and Muggle father (who didn’t immediately realize his wife was a witch) he was notable for initially doubting the return of Voldemort before changing his mind and becoming a crucial member of Dumbledore’s Army.



It will be one of the first Comic Con appearances for the Irish-born Murray, who also appeared in Angela’s Ashes.



He’s the latest appearance to be announced for this year’s Expo, which features autograph and photo opportunities with actors from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the Star Trek universe.



Notable appearances this year include headliner Carrie Fisher, most recently seen reprising her legendary role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.



Also appearing this year are Shannon Purser and Natalia Dyer, the actresses who play best friends Nancy Wheeler and Barb Holland in monster Netflix hit Stranger Things.