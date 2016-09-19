Inspectors fail 42 per cent of commercial vehicles in Edmonton
Police release fall blitz results.
Commercial vehicles are not following the rules as advertised for Edmonton roads.
The Edmonton Police Service failed more than 40 per cent of commercial vehicles it inspected during a three-day blitz earlier this week along major roadways.
Inspectors found 502 violations and issued 111 provincial statute violation tickets for commercial vehicle infractions that included overweight loads, faulty equipment, load dimensions and load securement.
“This week’s results are more positive than inspections from previous years, but we’re still seeing a number of issues with commercial trucks and trailers on Edmonton’s roadways,” Sgt. Glen Bangs with EPS Specialized Traffic Operation Section said in a press release.
“We conduct these inspections to hold drivers and companies accountable for vehicle maintenance, equipment checks and compliance with regulations. Responsible commercial vehicle operation means safer streets for all motorists,
The fall 2016 safety blitz was conducted from Tuesday to Thursday on vehicles traveling along Yellowhead Trail, Whitemud
Those numbers still show a marked improvement over previous inspections. When police conducted similar blitzes in Spring 2015 and Spring 2014, just over half of the commercial vehicles were declared out of service.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspections are done in partnership with several provincial regulatory agencies and conducted throughout the year.
