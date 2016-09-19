Inspectors fail 42 per cent of commercial vehicles in Edmonton

Commercial vehicles are not following the rules as advertised for Edmonton roads.

The Edmonton Police Service failed more than 40 per cent of commercial vehicles it inspected during a three-day blitz earlier this week along major roadways.

Inspectors found 502 violations and issued 111 provincial statute violation tickets for commercial vehicle infractions that included overweight loads, faulty equipment, load dimensions and load securement.

“This week’s results are more positive than inspections from previous years, but we’re still seeing a number of issues with commercial trucks and trailers on Edmonton’s roadways,” Sgt. Glen Bangs with EPS Specialized Traffic Operation Section said in a press release.

“We conduct these inspections to hold drivers and companies accountable for vehicle maintenance, equipment checks and compliance with regulations. Responsible commercial vehicle operation means safer streets for all motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

The fall 2016 safety blitz was conducted from Tuesday to Thursday on vehicles traveling along Yellowhead Trail, Whitemud Drive and Anthony Henday Drive. Police inspected 325 vehicles in total and declared 136 of them (42 per cent ) out of service. About one-third – 107 vehicles – passed the inspection, and 82 required attention.

Those numbers still show a marked improvement over previous inspections. When police conducted similar blitzes in Spring 2015 and Spring 2014, just over half of the commercial vehicles were declared out of service.