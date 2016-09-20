Diaper incident points to Rogers Place growing pains

A woman says she had no choice but to change her baby on the floor of a Rogers Place bathroom last week after she was unable to find a changing station.

Christina Price was at the new arena Saturday for the Dolly Parton concert when her three-month-old baby needed a diaper change. She went to the women's bathroom, where she quickly discovered there was no changing station.

“I had no choice but to change him on the bathroom floor, which I thought was a little strange for a brand new building,” Price said.

Around the same time, Wendy Cotterhill-Devaux, who was also at the concert, stepped into the bathroom and saw Price changing her baby on the floor.

Equally surprised there wasn't a changing station in the washroom, Cotterhill-Devaux says she took Price's permission to post a photo to Facebook of her changing the baby to bring attention to the issue.

“Thank God that bathroom wasn't full because where would she change her baby if there were hundreds of women?” she said.

Price later discovered that there are baby changing stations only in the family gender neutral bathrooms of the arena.

The stations were placed in those bathrooms because either parent can access them with privacy, said Tim Shipton, vice president of corporate communications with the Oilers Entertainment Group.

“We're going down the path of family and gender neutral locations for these change stations but certainly it's something that we'd be willing to review if there's a need,” he said.

Eighteen out of 68 bathrooms in the building are family and gender neutral, with at least one being located on each concourse, Shipton said.

Price says it's important each bathroom has a changing station, esoeciually with hockey season around the corner.