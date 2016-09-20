Racist posters at U of A create resilient response

Zain Velji has used satire to expose the ignorance behind racist posters that popped up at his alma matter, the University of Alberta, on Monday.

About a dozen posters, which said “F--K YOUR TURBAN” and featured a photo of a turbaned Sikh man, were quickly taken down by the university.

Velji, a Calgary-based campaign strategist, made a meme featuring a photo of a turbaned Sikh man with the hashtag #FunkYourTurban written underneath.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada, which condemned the posters in a statement Monday, posted Velji's meme on its Facebook page. Vilji's meme has since been shared hundred of times online.

“Turbans are cool, headscarves are cool, and not only are they cool, not only are they acceptable, they are as Canadian as you wearing your flannel shirt,” said Velji.

He joked on Facebook that he assumed the people responsible for distributing the posters “were trying to say 'Funk Your Turban' - a small business initiative for classy-looking turban designs.”

Shortly after posting the meme, Velji says he received a Facebook message from the man whose photo he used in the meme.

“I thought he initially would be upset for using his image despite being an open source, Creative Commons image, and he said, 'Thanks so much for using my image, I appreciate that.'”

The man pictured in the meme – Papalpreet Singh – is actually a well known human rights activist based in India, Velji said.

“I just wanted to kind of mock the original poster and so for that purpose it turned out to be quite a fortuitous coincidence.”

A URL link to the anti-immigration website, Immigration Watch Canada, appeared on the posters, but the organization issued a statement Tuesday saying it did not sanction the distribution of the posters.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Mayor Don Iveson said whoever is responsible for circulating the posters is “out of step with what almost every Canadian believes.”

Similar posters were found in Brampton, Ont., in 2014, and the community at large condemned them at the time, said Arundeep Singh Sandhu, a spokesperson for the World Sikh Organization Canada.

“These kind of views aren't acceptable by the vast majority of Canadians,” said Sandhu, who recently ran in the ward 12 by-election and who's now organizing a turban tying event in Edmonton next week to educate people about the Sikh faith.