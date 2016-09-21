Edmonton courthouse to get major fix to leaky roof

Edmonton’s leaky courthouse is set to be fixed in 2017 — only 18 years after a consultant first suggested it.

The courthouse atrium, which connects the provincial and Queen’s Bench courthouses, often sees leaks and drips.

“It started leaking very shortly after it was constructed and hasn’t stopped since,” said Kelly Dawson, president of the Edmonton Criminal Trial Lawyer’s Association. “If there is any amount of rain they will have 20 buckets scattered around the floor.”

Alberta has now put out a request for proposals for a consultant oversee a project that would replace the glass atrium with a solid roof with glass walls.

Dallas Huybregts, a spokesperson for Alberta Infrastructure, said the prime consultant they’re hiring will finalize a design for the building and oversee construction.

He said the plan is to do the work overnight so the courthouse isn’t disrupted.

“That’s part of the prime consultant’s job, to find a way to make that happen,” he said.

Attached to the bid documents, which are now available online, are three independent assessments of the building conducted in 1999, 2012 and 2015.

All three reports recommended the province invest in a fix, with a price tag of $2.7 million in 1999, $4.2 million in 2012 and $4.8 million during the last assessment in 2015.

Huybregts said the important thing is the project is now being completed.