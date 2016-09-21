U of A testing cars that can talk to roads

A University of Alberta centre is test-driving technology that allows cars to talk to each other and things along the road to make transportation safer.



Edmonton is the first city in Canada to test the wireless technology, which shares information between cars and passing objects like traffic lights or road signs, said Centre for Smart Transportation director Tony Qui.



The technology can then be used to alert drivers to hazards like upcoming congestion, or warn them if they’re speeding or following too closely.



“When you drive you see how many seconds of green time and red time you have on a light and you can adjust your speed. Or if there’s potential conflict with pedestrians, you’ll get an alert early,” Qui said.



“In the future I think it’ll be a standard module, just like a seatbelt and an airbag.”



In addition to safety, the technology could also help reduce congestion and allow emergency response vehicles to share information. Qui adds it could also one day help make driverless cars possible.



The Centre is already testing the technology on Edmonton roads, including 23 Avenue, the Whitemud and the Yellowhead.



The project is a partnership between all three levels of the government, plus the U of A and the University of British Columbia.



Members of a Senate committee on transportation were also on campus Tuesday for a demonstration of the new technology.



Qui said the technology needs more research before it's ready to hit the roads full time.



There are also institutional barriers until the federal government sorts out potential regulation, he said.