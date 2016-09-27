Edmonton St. Albert Regional transit system moving forward

A regional transit service could ferry St. Albertan commuters into Edmonton in just three years time.

City council approved working out the regional transit deal with St. Albert Tuesday, after the two municipalities studied the idea.

The proposal is to build a regional commission that provides a commuter service with a shared fare structure. If it is created by the two municipalities it could be expanded in future to include other cities in the region, officials said.

Eddie Robar, Edmonton’s transit manager, said Edmonton could gain from the deal— from saving money on bus purchases to better schedules.

“When I look at infrastructure possibilities and the possibility to run services, there is an opportunity on our end to benefit,” he said.

Coun. Michael Oshry said that while he's glad the deal is being worked out, he wants to ensure Edmonton taxpayers don't subsidize St. Albert riders.

“At the end of the day right now, I am guesstimating that 90 or 95 per cent of the people who use the service are going to be coming in from out of town,” he said.

But Mayor Don Iveson said Edmonton is already subsidizing many out-of-town riders.

“When we do a license plate survey in some of our park and ride lots we find that 20 per cent or more of the people parked in our park and ride lots have come from outside of Edmonton,” he said.

Less than half of the cost of transit is currently covered by fares.

Iveson said a deal to quantify out-of-town ridership will be more transparent than the current system and ultimately help people move around.