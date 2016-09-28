Downtown Edmonton death deemed homicide
Police seeking suspects in death of Christopher Lee Giroux.
Police have confirmed that a 46-year-old man found dead downtown last weekend was the victim of a homicide.
Officers responded to 107 Avenue and 110 Street just after midnight Sunday, where they found Christopher Lee Giroux with "obvious trauma to his chest." Giroux was treated and transported to hospital, where he died.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed the death was a homicide.
Police said in a release they are still investigating and do not have any suspects in custody.
