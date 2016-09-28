Edmonton MLA wants to shift gears on language around bikes

An Edmonton MLA is worried the language around bikes on an Alberta website is sending the wrong message and he is pushing to shift gears.

Edmonton-Centre MLA David Shepherd is asking for changes to the website myhealth .alberta.ca — specifically a section on children and cycling.

The website recommends against children younger than four using bikes, even in a carrier or trailer on their parent’s bicycle. It also suggests they not ride on the street until they are 10.

Shepherd said this is the wrong message.

“Anytime we have language that might be seen as discouraging people rather than encouraging them to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, that concerns me,” he said.

Shepherd has shared his concerns with Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

Hoffman’s spokesperson Timothy Wilson said they will follow up with Shepherd after the department gets a chance to revise the website.

The downtown MLA said he frequently sees parents cycling with their children and feels there is no reason to think it’s any less safe than other forms of transportation.

He said the government wants to make people healthier and reduce greenhouse gases, both of which cycling helps accomplish.