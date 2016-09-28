Forty per cent of Edmontonians prepared to move to Blatchford

About 40 per cent of Edmontonians would be prepared to call the future Blatchford neighbourhood home and 90 per cent of local builders are willing to build there, according to new survey results.

The city had Leger marketing conduct the survey as it moves closer to opening up the development for construction and home sales.

The company found that 38 per cent of people in the census metropolitan area, which includes outlying communities, would consider the neighbourhood.

It also found up to two thirds of those interested would be willing to pay a bit more to have their heating and cooling delivered through a district energy system.

Mayor Don Iveson said the results are encouraging.

“We keep hearing that people think it’s been watered down, so it’s very reassuring from a broad sample of Edmontonians, scientifically surveyed, and builders that they are inspired by the design concept,” he said.

The development has been delayed, as the city tries to work out the details of the district energy system.

The city now forecasts the first homes will be ready in 2018.

Iveson said while the district energy system might cost residents a little more on their monthly bills, it will not come with the cost of maintaining a hot water heater and will save residents in other ways.

“It isn’t our intention to charge utility rates that would net out to any higher than the typical cost of utilities today,” he said.

Builders in the survey said they were interested in building because of the location and future proximity to the LRT.