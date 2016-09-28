Want to watch the aurora borealis? Get out of Edmonton

Edmonton's night sky could have a special surprise this week.

Dr. Andy Kale with the department of physics at the University of Alberta says it's a good time for spotting the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights.

Particles from the sun will arrive at Earth later this week, said Kale — who also runs Aurora Watch, a website that provides a real time monitor of geomagnetic activity in the Edmonton area — in an email.

And, clouds permitting, these particles “should disturb our magnetic field and produce some good displays,” he said.

The aurora is caused by the interaction of particles from the sun with Earth's magnetic field. These particles can become trapped in the field — and then they collide with the various gases in the atmosphere and emit beautiful colours.

Edmontonian David Johnson told Metro in an email that he's been photographing the phenomenon since August and will be tracking the nighttime display this week.

“I can remember seeing the borealis way back in March and it has continued regularly throughout the summer. It's often been hard to notice or distinguish from all the cloud cover and stormy weather we've been having, but it's been there if you were really looking.”

This time of year, Earth is oriented in such a way that sun particles can most easily enter its magnetic field and cause more geomagnetic activity, "and hence more Aurora,” said Kale.

The best place to spot the lights are outside the city, where there is less light pollution, Gabriel Sewell, another Edmonton aurora enthusiast, said in an email.

“If you're looking from the city centre or river valley area, you can expect to spot some aurora about once every two to three months,” she said.