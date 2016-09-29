Catholic bishops' guidelines that could deny funerals for assisted deaths 'monstrous': critics

New guidelines from the Catholic Bishops of Alberta and the Northwest Territories that call on priests to deny funerals to some who have died by physician assistance are intolerant, say critics.

“It’s a really monstrous and sanctimonious decision,” said Brad Peter, the Edmonton spokesperson for advocacy group Dying With Dignity Canada. “It ultimately fails to show any respect to the church’s membership who are the most vulnerable, who are the people with grievous and irremediable illnesses.”



The Bishops document, released Thursday, calls physician-assisted death a “grave sin” that contradicts the teachings of the Catholic church.



It says priests should weigh the circumstances of each funeral request, but those for high-profile assisted deaths should be refused.



It also says families who want to celebrate the assisted death decisions of their loved ones should be denied church funerals.



The document seems to contradict a 2014 Ipsos Reid poll that was commissioned by Dying with Dignity Canada, which showed 83 per cent of Catholics support legalized assisted dying.



“It also just highlights the total disconnect that exists between the church leadership and the church membership,” Peter said.



“I think ultimately the issue the church has with this comes from the idea of the sanctity of life, but it should be up to every individual to define how to best respect the sanctity of their life.”



Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith said the guidelines don’t rule out funerals for everyone and priests can come up with other options, such as speaking at a graveside service or at a funeral home.

