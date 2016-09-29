Edmonton could see 200 electric vehicle charging stations by 2018

If Edmonton receives a hoped for federal grant in October it could set out to build more than 200 electric vehicle charging stations across the city.

The grant is worth $1.2-million and the city is planning to match the amount to install the stations.

Coun. Michael Walters said projects like these are important to prioritize as they help deal with climate change.

“We’re not going to get people to make carbon-free car choices unless we provide the charging stations,” Walters said.

The grant program, through Natural Resources Canada, would allow the city to build 200 stations capable of charging a vehicle in four hours.

About 30 stations are proposed to be located at city facilities, but 170 are proposed for private property through partnerships with businesses.

If the project goes ahead, the city could also build four more advanced charging stations, capable of charging a vehicle in less than 30 minutes.

Those would be placed along major thoroughfares, like the Yellowhead.

According to city staff, there are only 160 pure-electric vehicles registered in Edmonton currently.

Walters said despite that, Edmonton should act on energy transition.

“Generally municipalities our size are behind the curve. All governments actually are behind the curve in North America and this is an opportunity for us to show some leadership.”

Mark Brostrom, director of the city’s environmental strategies department, said the city sees businesses paying for the operation and maintenance of the charging stations in exchange for the customers they will attract to their locations.

“It could be something where you come in and buy your coffee here or stay overnight and charge your vehicle,” he said.