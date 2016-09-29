Sand audit leads Edmonton to consider cooling off period

City councillors are mulling a mandatory 'cooling off' period for their former employees before they can contract with the city, after an audit of the city’s sand recycling program showed disastrous results.

The audit, which councilllors discussed Thursday, revealed the much-celebrated environmental program that recycles and re-uses sand from city streets each winter could in no way justify the $2.5 million it claimed to be saving the city.

The city auditor found a weak contract and no documentation to support claims the city was saving even a dollar from the program.

City Manager Linda Cochrane told councillors at the audit committee that the contract was negotiated between the city and a former employee, who left the city to set up the business.

That raises concerns, she said.

“We have had in the past and hopefully don’t have today a situation where somebody who works for us ends up working for a company who works for us,” she said.

Mayor Don Iveson said the proposed cooling off period or something like it, may be necessary to protect the city’s interest, but he also doesn’t want to stifle good ideas from coming forward.

“There is a fine line between entrepreneurship and innovation and potentially taking advantage of relationships,” he said.

The city will use new sand on the roads this coming winter, having ended the recycling program earlier this year.

City staff would not specify to reporters why the program was stopped even though the contract runs to the end of 2016.