Reconciliation 'starts in the classroom'
U of A hosts national forum about universities and reconciliation.
When vandals tried to set the Red River cart afire at the University of Alberta last December, Emily Riddle heard about it almost immediately.
“Acts like that really make you feel like you don’t have a place on the campus,” she said.
The incident was front of mind Wednesday as Riddle and others gathered at the U of A for the second Building Reconciliation Forum, a meeting of First Nation, Métis, Inuit and university leaders from across the country.
At issue is the responsibility of universities to answer the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
In one of the opening sessions, lawyer Sharon Venne Manyfingers said the education system has a troubled past with indigenous issues, from avoiding the horrors of residential schools to present day.
“There needs to be a real structural change about how indigenous people are viewed in this colonial project called Canada,” she said, noting books from university presses that still dismiss traditional knowledge, and a reluctance to incorporate treaties in history classes.
University President David Turpin announced plans last fall for the Maskwa House of Learning, a long-awaited space for indigenous students on campus.
But in a release about this week's forum, Turpin added that universities must go beyond creating spaces, and incorporate indigenous histories and knowledge.
The University of Alberta has also built new indigenous spaces over the past year, including the Wahkohtowin Lodge at the Augustana campus. It has also installed art, like the new Sweetgrass Bear on the main quad.
“We should strive to be places that celebrate the unique and proud histories of indigenous peoples,” he said.
Riddle, who is Nehiyaw and who moderated a panel on the experience of indigenous students across Canada, echoed Turpin's arguments.
Reconciliation on campus usually involves administration talking about funding and scholarships, she said, but the frontline of reconciliation happens in the classroom.
“As someone who studies political science you take a Canadian politics course and learn that Canada starts at Confederation,” she said.
“Even if you have all these spaces on campus, or even if you have a few indigenous professors, if you’re learning that you don’t exist, those spaces can feel alienating.”
TRC recommendations on education
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued 94 calls to action in December 2015.
Many urged government to make changes to address harms caused by residential schools.
Eleven dealt directly with education, both at the grade school and post-secondary level.
The TRC called on governments to create “a joint strategy to eliminate educational and employment gaps between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Canadians.”
The Commission also called for funding to allow indigenous students seeking a post-secondary education access.
There is also a call for more university courses to be taught in indigenous languages, and one for jurisdictions to help teachers integrate indigenous knowledge into the classroom.
