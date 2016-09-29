Reconciliation 'starts in the classroom'

When vandals tried to set the Red River cart afire at the University of Alberta last December, Emily Riddle heard about it almost immediately.



“Acts like that really make you feel like you don’t have a place on the campus,” she said.



The incident was front of mind Wednesday as Riddle and others gathered at the U of A for the second Building Reconciliation Forum, a meeting of First Nation, Métis, Inuit and university leaders from across the country.



At issue is the responsibility of universities to answer the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.



In one of the opening sessions, lawyer Sharon Venne Manyfingers said the education system has a troubled past with indigenous issues, from avoiding the horrors of residential schools to present day.



“There needs to be a real structural change about how indigenous people are viewed in this colonial project called Canada,” she said, noting books from university presses that still dismiss traditional knowledge, and a reluctance to incorporate treaties in history classes.



University President David Turpin announced plans last fall for the Maskwa House of Learning, a long-awaited space for indigenous students on campus.



But in a release about this week's forum, Turpin added that universities must go beyond creating spaces, and incorporate indigenous histories and knowledge.

The University of Alberta has also built new indigenous spaces over the past year, including the Wahkohtowin Lodge at the Augustana campus. It has also installed art, like the new Sweetgrass Bear on the main quad.