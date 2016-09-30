Alberta to allow primary care networks to retain some surpluses

Alberta is sending some $60 million in surpluses back to its 42 primary care networks.



On Friday, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced new policies will allow the networks to keep portions of the surpluses they accumulate through the year.



There is currently $65 million in primary-care network surpluses, according to the government. Of that, $60 million will be sent back to Alberta Health "to ensure continued service levels within the health system," according to a government release.