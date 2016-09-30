Five ways Edmonton city charters could affect you

The provincial government released a long list of possible new powers city could get in new charters for Calgary and Edmonton that are currently being worked on.



Amid the changes to zoning rules and bylaws here are five things that could affect you.

Higher penalties

Right now, the city can’t make any penalty higher than $10,000, but the proposed changes would allow them to raise that for development or drainage violations where they deem it too high.

The changes would also allow cities to set up their own tribunals for municipal tickets, potentially taking them out of the provincial court process and would allow officers to submit evidence by affidavit, so they wouldn’t always have to attend court.

Elections and online voting

Cities would be given a lot more power over their own elections in the proposed city charter. Cities would have to respect minimum provincial standards, but they could set their own rules about campaign financial disclosures, election signs and voter identification requirements.



They would also be allowed to bring in online or telephone voting without asking for the province’s permission.

Happy Hour





Currently, how late bars get to open and when they can establish happy hours is all in the hands of the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission.



The charters could change that allowing cities to set their own times for bars opening and closing hours, happy hour and regulating patio times as well.





Affordable Housing

Making it easier for cities to build and sustain affordable housing is also a big part of the changes in the proposed charter.



Calgary and Edmonton would be able to provide loans to social agencies to get housing built. They would also be able to require developers to replace affordable housing if a redevelopment was going to remove units.



The cities would also have some room to make the housing tax-exempt.





Traffic Changes