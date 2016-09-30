Lawyer chosen for Alberta government inquiry into anti-GSA school board

An Edmonton lawyer will take four to eight weeks, at a cost of up to $32,000, to investigate a Baptist school board that is refusing to allow students to form gay-straight alliances.



The province appointed labour lawyer Dan Scott for the job, after Education Minister David Eggen announced last week that a third-party inquiry would be launched into the Independent Baptist Christian Education Society.



The board’s chair, Pastor Brian Coldwell, has refused to comply with legislation allowing GSAs. His board runs two schools in Parkland County near Edmonton.



Scott, who works with the firm Seveny Scott, will have access to papers and personnel of the board and its schools. He will examine whether the schools are providing a safe and caring environment for all students.



Larissa Liepins, a spokesperson for the education minister’s office, said Scott could interview administrators, teachers, support staff and parents at the two schools – but not students.



“He could also gather and review relevant evidence, so that could include student handbooks, parent handbooks, newsletters, other relevant policy documents, the websites, visuals in the schools,” she said.



The board gets about 70 per cent of its funding from the province. The inquiry could result in the board's funding being cut or having its licence pulled.