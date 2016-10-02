Work underway on Edmonton's historic McDougall United Church

As Edmonton’s historic McDougall United Church gets a facelift, community members got together Sunday to make sure it was as pretty as possible.

The historic church, built in 1910, is undergoing the first phase of a restoration project meant to prevent the structure from crumbling. With construction hoardings now up around the building, community members got together to paint them Sunday. Artist Karen Bishop said as the construction gets underway they wanted something that would liven up the street.

“When they put all the scaffolding up we just thought all that white needs to be painted,” she said.

At times, it looked like the church could have faced a date with a wrecking ball, before a deal with the provincial and city government in 2015 was pulled together to fund $1.25 million in work and officially designate the building as a historic site.

Bishop said it’s such a relief that the building will now be saved and the murals they painted Sunday are also a way of saying thank you.

“It’s a celebration that things are actually happening,” he said. “It’s lovely to know that it’s moving forward and with so much public support.”

The work now underway includes repairs to the brickwork on the building’s towers. Jodie McKague, who handles communications for the church, said what comes next will largely depend on how well this goes.