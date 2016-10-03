Weekend career fair draws thousands of hopefuls in Alberta's tough economy

Christopher Cooper had no idea what was in store for him when he walked into the Alberta Employment and Career Fair.

He had been looking for work as a rig hand, without much success since oil prices took their troubling slide, throwing the province’s economy into a downward spiral.

“There are a lot of us rig hands that are out for work right now,” he said. “For somebody making like a $150,000 to have to look for something that's maybe $40,000 a year, it hurts and your family hurts.”

After seeing a flyer for the job fair, he decided to drop into the Expo Centre to check it out.

He ended up being hired on the spot, not by an oil and gas company, but by a firm that will have him drill under rivers for running power lines. He will earn $28 an hour but feels that can go up to over $40 an hour because of his experience.

But not everyone at the fair was as fortunate.

John Carson, a volunteer with the Electrical Contractors Association of Alberta, said he was approached by quite a few unemployed electricians.

“Oil prices being a little low, jobs are a little skinny right now,” he said. “A lot of the electricians are employed in construction and construction has dropped so drastically in Alberta.

Over 100 exhibitors set up at the two-day fair, which is in its 20th year. Organizers expected 10,000 visitors over Friday and Saturday, many of them students.

“It's not the best time for jobs right now, but I'm being optimistic,” said Olamide Oladoyin, an English major who is set to graduate soon from King's University. “I'm hoping for the best, prepared for the worst.”

Carson said the price oil needs to make a comeback in order for the job market to expand.