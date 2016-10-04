St. Albert backyard chicken project has some residents worried

Some St. Albert residents are butting heads with avian advocates who support a project approved by city council allowing residents to raise chickens in their backyards.



City council voted to approve a motion to allow the Backyard Hen project on Sept. 26, with strict guidelines.



The project, which will run from between 12 to 14 months, will allow up to 20 residents to keep a maximum of four hens for non-commercial purposes.



St. Albert resident Jaye Walter said he isn't too comfortable with the idea of people raising livestock in the city.



For starters, the chickens could bring down the resale values of homes and pose health risks, said Walter.



“It very well could persuade potential buyers to not want to buy and I see that as a big potential problem,” he said.



There could also be an untended impact on the local economy, Walter said, if people choose to eat eggs from their backyards and stop going to their local grocer.



“Even though this is absolutely a small minority of people that would probably want to try this, the reality is the larger impact not only to their immediate neighbourhood but to the local economy could be huge.”



Those participating in the project will have to get the unanimous consent of anyone within a 60 metre radius of their property before welcoming any hens.



Donna Salzwedel went to city council to support the project.



“I don't think they're going to bother anybody,” she said. “They're not so bad, it's the roosters that are noisy and we're not allowed roosters.”