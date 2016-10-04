Edmonton's condo double-down

A steep year-over-year drop in Edmonton's condo sales in September could affect prices, says a realtor specializing in downtown condos.

“It's definitely a wake up call that prices will drop,” Jakie Ng, a downtown condominium specialist with Re/Max River City in Edmonton, said of the latest market report by the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

September condo sales in Edmonton were down over 20 per cent year-over-year, according to the report.

It's hard to say why numbers are down, Ng said, but it presents an opportunity for first-time buyers to jump on some good deals.

“It's the buyers way of saying, 'Hey, the market prices are too high right now, given the current market conditions,'” he said. “It's going to really force the people who have the properties for sale to look at their pricing strategy.”

Average condo prices remained stable at $251,366. There were 327 reported condos sold in September.

Overall residential housing sales in Edmonton and surrounding municipalities were down 6.56 per cent month-over-month and 8.41 per cent year-over-year, according to the report.

On average, single family detached homes sold in 54 days in September, while condominiums sold in an average of 65 days and duplex/rowhouses sold in 60 days.

“We expect to see listings and sales slow as winter approaches. We may begin to see the effects of slight downward pressure on prices, but do not expect to see any drastic movement as our market continues to remain stable,” Steve Sedgwick, chair of the Edmonton Realtors Association, said in a statement.