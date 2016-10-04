Local mayors working on deal that could bring Edmonton region together

Nine local mayors have signed a plan that could have the Edmonton region working more collectively in future.

Mayors from Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Leduc County, Spruce Grove, Parkland Country, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County and St. Albert all signed a plan Monday for a legally binding agreement on regional transit, economic development and land-use planning.

Mayor Don Iveson said it’s time the region work together, not compete.