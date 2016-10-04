Local mayors working on deal that could bring Edmonton region together
Deal expected next spring.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Nine local mayors have signed a plan that could have the Edmonton region working more collectively in future.
Mayors from Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Leduc County, Spruce Grove, Parkland Country, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County and St. Albert all signed a plan Monday for a legally binding agreement on regional transit, economic
Mayor Don Iveson said it’s time the region work together, not compete.
“We know the pie will be bigger as a result and sharing that pie to enable building more infrastructure to enable more growth is the right thing to do," he said.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
All eight 'Harry Potter' films returning to theatres, including 12 in Canada
-
Fort McMurray couple with dogs rejected for government-provided home; kids come first
-
Hijab-wearing student in Montreal prevented from taking exam for refusing to show ears
-
50 bus tickets to the gun show: more than 150 firearms brought in during amnesty program
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
Good news, bad news — and what blocks innovation in Edmonton
-
Urban Compass