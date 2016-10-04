News / Edmonton

Local mayors working on deal that could bring Edmonton region together

Deal expected next spring.

Nine local mayors have signed a plan that could have the Edmonton region working more collectively in future.

Mayors from Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Leduc County, Spruce Grove, Parkland Country, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County and St. Albert all signed a plan Monday for a legally binding agreement on regional transit, economic development and land-use planning.

Mayor Don Iveson said it’s time the region work together, not compete.

“We know the pie will be bigger as a result and sharing that pie to enable building more infrastructure to enable more growth is the right thing to do," he said.

