Public, private schools spar over Edmonton's surplus sites

The chair of the Edmonton school board says he was shocked to find out the city approved the sale of two surplus school sites to private schools.



Sites declared as surplus by school boards are usually saved for affordable housing and other community revitalization efforts, but council agreed last month to sell one site in the northeast to an Islamic school and one in the southeast to a Sikh school, pending approval of each deal.



“We had never contemplated that these schools would be used for private school sites,” said Michael Janz.



“It was not only shocking, but disappointing to us.”



Janz said Edmonton Public already has six schools within walking distance of the site at 150 Avenue and 88 Street – which would house the Muslim Association of Canada Islamic School's new location – and he’s worried it will pull students from the existing schools.



He’s also worried the move will set a precedent that could see more surplus sites going to private schools in the future.



Janz has requested meetings with Mayor Don Iveson and Education Minister David Eggen, while Edmonton Catholic chair Marilyn Bergstra said in an e-mailed statement that her board agreed it needs to discuss the matter with the city.



Coun. Ed Gibbons said the move should not have been made without approval from the school boards.



The principal of Headway school, which will move into Kiniski Gardens at 38 Avenue and 38 Street to offer Punjabi language and Sikh religion classes, said the public board’s opposition amounts to “hot air.”



“It’s a niche. Kids come from far and away to go these schools,” said Jagwinder Singh Sidhu. He said only two or three students at Headway’s current location live in the area, while buses bring in students from across Edmonton.