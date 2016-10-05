Energy kits at Edmonton Public Library have year long waiting list

Sometimes you don’t have to be trendy to be popular, as the Edmonton Public Library is learning with kits designed to save energy that now have a year wait list.



“I don’t think it’s all that sexy, it’s a green home energy kit,” said Sharon Day, director of branch services and collections. “I think people really are interested in knowing where they can save energy and save dollars.”



With the changing of the seasons, homeowner Lisa Shamchuk had efficiency on the brain. She tried to place a hold on a kit—only to discover she was 354th in line.



“So I won’t get one for like 50 years,” she said, joking. “But I still think it’s a great idea.”



“It’s like anytime you have something good and then you find out it’s so good everybody wants it.”



The city builds and pays for the kits, which include things like an infrared thermometer and a kilowatt meter, plus books and DVDs to teach you how to use them. The library lends out the 22 kits it has for three-week stints, just like they would books.



“The infrared thermometer in itself is super cool. When I brought it home to play with it right before launch I was able to find out which of my cats is hottest,” Day said, laughing.



But she adds the real world applications, like finding out exactly where your house is leaking heat, are valuable.



“With the recent economic downturn I think people are looking for all sorts of angles to save some money and be as efficient as they can be in their homes.”



The cost of the kits means the library hasn’t been able to maintain its normal five to one ratio of holds to copies. But Day said they’ve added ten since the launch, and hope they get more.



Even though Shamchuk won’t be getting her hands on one anytime soon, she said it shows the growing popularity of sustainability in the city.



“I’m never going to get one but it shows me that people in the city are interested in these topics and it shows me that we’re making some headway,” she said.