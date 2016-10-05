Police bust 'bike chop shop' in north Edmonton

A drug investigation has led police to a bicycle "chop shop” on Edmonton’s north side.



Officers entered a home near 119 Avenue and 76 Street on Sept. 24 to execute a search warrant and found 24 stolen bikes, six bike forks, 50 bike tires and rims, and a smattering of other bike parts and tools, police said.



Investigators believe the bikes were stolen from various spots across the city, modified at the home and then sold on the street. They peg the total value of the recovered bikes and parts at about $20,000.



On Tuesday, police displayed the evidence and put out a call for victims of bike theft to claim their lost rides.



Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Jonathan Coughlan said property crime, and especially garage break-ins, are on the rise this year.



“Property crime continues to be an issue, and particularly crimes centred around movable property such as theft of vehicles and theft from vehicles,” he said. “Garage break-and-enters is the biggest concern of ours right now.”



Coughlan said bike owners should lock their bikes even if they’re inside a garage, and added that it’s important to record your bike’s serial number and take pictures so it will be easier to claim it if police do track it down.



“You almost have to plan for the day your bike is going to get stolen,” he said.



EPS officers regularly patrol Kijiji on the lookout for stolen bikes.



Police posted photos of the seized bikes on Pinterest and are asking anyone who identifies their bike to call 780-391-4569 or e-mail EPSPinterest@edmontonpolice.ca rather than calling police.



Police made six arrests and also seized drugs, break-in tools, weapons and identity documents while executing the search warrant. Justin Peters, 32, Rian White, 40, Jason Ollie, 41, Deena Shulz, 45, Marie Enokson, 45, and Gerald McHugh, 49, each face two or more charges.