Puppy scammers tricking Kijiji buyers out of money: Police

Don't be fooled by those furry paws and big eyes.

Strathcona County RCMP is warning people about a fraudulent puppy scam on Kijiji.

Police said in a statement they have received several complaints since August about a suspect posting ads for golden retriever puppies on sale.

In each case, police said, the suspect requests an email transfer deposit to hold the puppy until delivery. When it's time to deliver the puppies, the suspect makes excuses and eventually ceases all contact with the victim.

“No matter how good the deal seems or how cute the animal is, always pay once you’ve inspected the pet and asked the seller all of your questions. Only then should you pay,” the police said.