The pros and cons of naloxone nasal spray

It remains to be seen when and how Health Canada’s approval of naloxone spray for non-prescription use will make a difference for those at risk of opioid overdose in Alberta.



The province sent out free take-home naloxone kits to pharmacies in February with syringes for injecting naloxone – sold under the brand name Narcan – which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.



The federal announcement Monday sparked Alberta Health to review how it will proceed with the spray, which is more expensive.



Marliss Taylor, a front-line worker with Boyle Street’s Streetworks program, said it’s hard to say whether nasal spray will save lives when it reaches Edmonton’s streets.



“I think everything certainly can help. It’s whether it’s the best help or not, I’m not sure,” she said. “We’ve been doing training for people to inject the naloxone since 2005, so for us it’s just normal business to do it that way.”



Taylor said she has not heard from clients that the syringes are particularly difficult to use, though she added the vast majority of people who give the injections are friends or family of someone who has overdosed, not trained paramedics.



Edmonton police said last month they are considering having officers carry naloxone spray as fentanyl overdose deaths continue to mount.



Alberta Health spokesperson Carolyn Ziegler said in an e-mail Wednesday that the province supports Health Canada’s decision and is “currently reviewing how naloxone nasal spray can be incorporated into our existing program.”



She said a decision will be made before Alberta’s current supply of injectable naloxone kits dries up.



***



Elaine Hyshka, an assistant professor with the University of Alberta’s school of public health, hopes the province makes naloxone nasal spray available over the counter.



“I think any time you can make it easier to deliver this intervention for someone that’s overdosing, that’s a good thing,” she said.



While the syringe is injected into the muscle like an epi-pen, a nasal spray might seem more friendly to some. Having a spray would also eliminate the step of loading the syringe, which could speed up the administration process.



“Administering a nasal spray is easier than administering a syringe,” Hyshka said.



“For people that are not medical professionals, they may be intimidated by the needle.”

