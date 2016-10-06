Two teens charged for uttering violent threats against high schools

Police have charged two teens with uttering threats for separate online posts “inciting violence” at Edmonton high schools.



Police charged one teen for a threatening Instagram post naming both McNally and J. Percy Page schools late Wednesday afternoon, following a similar Instagram threat made by a different student Wednesday morning against a Harry Ainlay staff member.



“There is somewhat of an explosion of these happening right now,” said Sgt. Em Chan with the Edmonton Police Service school resource unit.



The Harry Ainlay threat led to the high school being put on lockdown for two hours.



Chan said the students' intentions are unknown at this stage but police have zero tolerance for threats to public spaces.



“It is not a joke. You have to take responsibility for what you say online and how you continue on with those types of conversations,” he said.



The Harry Ainlay threat was linked to the Instagram account clown.yeg. Its profile picture is a dimly lit clown photo, and other pictures of clowns are posted on the account.



Chan said the teen charged with the McNally and J. Percy Page threats also had a clown profile photo and used the word “clown” in a hashtag.



He stressed that police believe the clown connection was coincidental and linked to a viral online phenomenon that has been exploding in recent weeks.