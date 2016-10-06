Province funds green energy in indigenous communities

The provincial government is launching two small renewable energy projects for First Nations and Métis communities to reduce emissions and create jobs.



The two pilot programs, called the Alberta Indigenous Solar Program and the Alberta Indigenous Community Energy Program, will give a total of $2.5 million to communities looking to start renewable energy projects or do energy audits.



“Indigenous communities are at the frontlines of climate change and want to be part of the solution. These programs will help Indigenous organizations and communities reduce their emissions and energy bills,” said Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan, in a release.



Grants could be used to install solar panels on community building, reduce emissions, and create educational programs.



Chief Darrell Strongman of the Montana First Nation said in a release that moving towards more sustainable energy was a good fit for his community.



“‘Protect Mother Earth and do not poison Mother Earth’ has always been the Elders’ advice. Being involved with solar is in line with our Elders, providing clean energy,” he said.



Greenpeace campaigner Mike Hudema said the project points to a hopeful change in direction.



"For too long First Nations and Métis communities have faced the brunt end of Alberta’s resource extractive community [so] it's great to see there’s finally some support to help them embrace the infinite power of the sun."



Both programs are now accepting applications.