Fort Sask police want to talk to clowns

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say they received two separate complaints of people dressed as clowns Wednesday night.

The first was regarding a clown sighted in a spray park. In a release the RCMP say there is no indication of criminal activity.

“It appears the clown was hanging out,” police said.

The second complaint involved a clown riding in the passenger seat of a black Ford F-150, who stuck his or her head out the window and waved before the truck drove away.

The RCMP say they were unable to locate or speak to the clown.

The clown is described as wearing a white mask with red hair.

Police said this the clowns are likely copycatting recent people in the United States, who are donning traditional clown costumes and exaggerated make up.