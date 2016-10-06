This year's Vital Signs report sheds light on changing Edmonton demographics.

More immigration, more women, more dogs—the face of Edmonton is changing, as illustrated by this year’s Vital Signs report.



The changes are "a nod to the fact that our whole structure is changing,” said Elizabeth Bonkink, with the Edmonton Community Foundation, which produces the report every year.



Bonkink points out that women outnumbering men may have something to do with the oil downturn, but there’s larger forces at work, too.



“When you look at Edmonton’s demographics, you’ll notice that most people don’t have children, so the whole way we live our lives is changing,” she said.



“Originally life was around the family and having lots of kids to help the farm grow. But in recent years there’s a lot more singles and a lot more couples living together without children.”



Immigration is also a major force, with almost 49,930 people moving to the city from another country between 2007 and 2011.



But Bonkink said despite their high levels of education—almost 61 per cent of immigrants have at least a post-secondary certificate, compared to about 54 per cent of Canadian-born adults — they make less money and have higher unemployment.



The data also sheds light on how we live in the city, showing that the economic downturn is affecting more people that ever. There have already been more people collecting Employment Insurance this year than there were all last year. Food bank use is also up almost 20 per cent in the city.