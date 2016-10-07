Future of tipping uncertain with Alberta's upcoming minimum wage increase

When Liz Kalisvaart looks for a restaurant to eat at with her husband and four kids, the food and atmosphere are secondary. Her main priority? Servers who make enough money to live on.



“I used to be a server myself and I found it super unreliable to depend on tips,” she said. “I ended up finding a new job.”



Alberta’s minimum wage increased to $12.20 on Oct. 1, and will increase again next year before eventually topping out at $15 in 2018. This latest change eliminated the liquor server rate, which used to allow restaurants to play servers and bartenders slightly less because of tips.



The pay bump has raised questions about the future of tipping—something that has divided both consumers and service industry staff.



Erick Rosende, director of Ultimate Bartending School on Whyte Ave, says tipping will always have a place in the Alberta service industry.



“It’s unfair to level the service wage for everyone, we all have different talents,” he said.



“Some of us are great bartenders, some are average. Some servers are phenomenal, some just do it for extra money so they don’t have that passion,” he said.



While the minimum-wage increase will benefit workers in other industries, Rosende argues most bartenders don’t worry too much about their base wage, because it’s the tips that pay the bills.



But he predicts customers will continue to reward good service with tips, regardless of the minimum wage.



Kalisvaart disagrees, arguing the idea of ‘good service’ involves a lot of grey area.



“It’s so arbitrary. Some people want their drinks right away, some people want their server to take a photo,” she said. “I know there’s disagreement about this among servers, but I found it really difficult.”



She said she will continue to tip when its deserved, as the minimum wage moves towards $15 she’ll consider backing away from the 20 per cent that has become standard.



“From a consumer perspective I know it’s the industry passing off the supplementing of wages onto the consumer,” she said.