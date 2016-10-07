Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says province working to match federal cash

The federal government’s $120-billion infrastructure program is leaving Alberta in a tough spot, as it is looking for matching cash to reap Ottawa's bounty while it is financially over extended .

As they committed in last year's election campaign, the federal Liberals announced in their budget a $120 billion capital plan over the next 10 years meant to allow cities to build transit, housing and other major projects.

The province already had an ambitious infrastructure program in place when the Liberals made their announcement, with plans to spend $34.8 billion over the next five years.

Almost all of that provincial money has been allocated to projects, making it difficult for the province to match the new federal dollars, which could lead to a reduced federal investment in Alberta.

Premier Rachel Notley said it's something the two governments are trying to work out.

“That is one of those fun intergovernmental conversations that need to go on when you have two new governments that have two ambitious programs,” she said.

Notley said there is still some room in the provincial government’s plan and they believe they can find a solution and come up with matching funds.

But speaking to the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association Thursday, she said spending new money would be difficult for the government in this economic climate.

“The challenge for us is not small,” she said. “We don’t have the ability to begin our budgeting process by asking what new programs can we fund.”

Without the matching funds from the provincial government, the federal dollars the city hopes to use for expansions to the LRT system and other major projects may go a lot further.

Mayor Don Iveson said he recognizes the tight spot the government is in, but there is also a big opportunity to build important projects.

“There is an opportunity for provinces to take advantage of this federal funding,” he said.