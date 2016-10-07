Super Mario meets the blues: Edmonton man turning NES cartridges into harmonicas

Brady Grumpelt's latest business idea came to him while blowing the dust out of a videogame cartridge.

No, this isn't 1987 and Grumpelt isn't a child.

Instead, the 30-year-old, who runs a bartending school in Edmonton, is almost a quarter of the way to reaching his goal of $4,000 on the fundraising website Kickstarter. The aim: To begin producing the Harmonicartridge.

The item is a cross between – you guessed it – those old Nintendo game cartridges (which always needed a dust blow to work) and a harmonica.

Grumpelt dreamed it up following a night of video games and music.

“My brain was just really tired that day and so we kind of joked about it and looked it up to see if there was actually a harmonica in a Nintendo cartridge anywhere and didn't see it,” he said. “I thought, 'Well if this isn't a thing, why not make this a thing?'”

Along with the idea of making the video-gamed themed instrument came the decision to create a parent company, called Blotendo, which Grumpelt started with collaborator Ryan Senger.

The duo caused a stir online last year by creating ‘Dicks by Mail’ – a company that allows you to anonymously send someone a bag of phallic-shaped gummy candy.

Lucas Sloan created the Harmonicartridge prototype.

Sloan runs a 3D printing company in Edmonton and appeared on the popular television series Battle Bots earlier this year.

On Oct. 2, the team commissioned a promotional video and put up the project on Kickstarter with the aim of raising money by the end of the month. By Thursday evening they had raised $929 with the help of 26 backers.

“Our target clientele is people like us, people that are kind of in their late 20s, 30s,” said Grumpelt. "We're really happy with it so far."

All Harmonicartridges will play the key of C, have customizeable labels and will most likely begin shipping in December.