Pet shelter sends out alert that it's overcrowded

An Edmotnon animal rescue society is sounding the alarm bells because of in-house puppy overcrowding.

Terra MacLean, a training co-ordinator for the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society, says the society has been “flooded” with newborn puppies, which is unprecedented this time of year.

“It's just actually really caught us off guard because we weren't expecting this amount of puppies," she said.

The society, which takes in animals from across the province that are slated for euthanasia, currently has seven litters with eight to 10 puppies each.

“With the warmer climates we can do a lot more outdoor pens and the puppies can be housed outdoors. [But] with it getting so cold, depending on the age of the puppy and the breed of the puppy, lots of them now need to move indoors,” said MacLean.

It's hard to pinpoint the reason behind the overcrowding, she said, but it might be because more dogs survived the warmer winter and spring season.

“We have a timeline in which we have to move these puppies through the system so we still have to quarantine them, we still have to get them health and vet checks, we still have to get them fixed,” said MacLean.