Keyboard app aims to stop bullying before it starts

A team of Edmonton high schoolers has built a smartphone keyboard designed to stop cyber bullying before it even happens.

The Sentiment Keyboard is a downloadable keyboard for Android phones that will scan the text you type—whether it be an email, Facebook post or text—and determine whether it’s negative or not.

“With media and stuff, people want others to like their stuff, they want other people to think they’re funny,” said Jacob Reckhard , who just started his first year of computer engineering at the University of Alberta.

“I think that when given the choice, people will choose not to bully.”

Reckhard created the keyboard along with fellow students Christopher West and Ibrahim Elmallah as part of the Ross and Verna Tate High School Internship Program, which gives high school kids a sneak peek at computing science.

Their supervisor, University of Alberta associate professor Denilson Barbosa, said they were interested in looking at the issue of a bullying from a new vantage point: there are already lots of programs that allow parents to monitor their kids, but this is an app that puts the onus on the user.

“ Cyber bullying , like most things that involve human behaviour, is complex. Sometimes they’re mean and they want to be mean, other times they do it without realizing,” he said.

While Reckhard said the app isn’t perfect, teaching it the intricacies of online insults presented some interesting challenges.

“The main problem with it is it’s getting a lot of false negatives,” he said, or things that it doesn’t think are offensive that actually are.

“It has a hard time with clichés and similes and metaphors,” he said. “There’s a pretty big gap between person and machine.”

For example, if you tell someone, ‘you sing like Kanye West,’ the computer doesn’t know how to interpret that without a nuanced understanding of pop culture.