Keyboard app aims to stop bullying before it starts
Downloadable program created by trio of high school students.
A team of Edmonton high schoolers has built a smartphone keyboard designed to stop
The Sentiment Keyboard is a downloadable keyboard for Android phones that will scan the text you type—whether it be an email, Facebook post or text—and determine whether it’s negative or not.
“With media and stuff, people want others to like their stuff, they want other people to think they’re funny,” said Jacob
“I think that when given the choice, people will choose not to bully.”
Their supervisor, University of Alberta associate professor Denilson Barbosa, said they were interested in looking at the issue of a bullying from a new vantage point: there are already lots of programs that allow parents to monitor their kids, but this is an app that puts the onus on the user.
While
“The main problem with it is it’s getting a lot of false negatives,” he said, or things that it doesn’t think are offensive that actually are.
“It has a hard time with clichés and similes and metaphors,” he said. “There’s a pretty big gap between person and machine.”
For example, if you tell someone, ‘you sing like Kanye West,’ the computer doesn’t know how to interpret that without a nuanced understanding of pop culture.
“A computer just doesn’t understand how a flower smells compares to an ape. It's an interesting problem,” he said.
