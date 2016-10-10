Edmonton musician uses LRT as a backdrop for his latest video

An Edmonton musician found an unusual setting for his latest music video, one that really moves the song forward.

Martin Kerr just released the video for his new song, 'The Update,' which was shot almost entirely on the city’s LRT system.

Kerr who has played shows at Festival Place and opened for a variety of major acts said a friend who helps him with marketing saw it as a perfect fit for the song.

“It was his idea to do something on the LRT and I thought that was a good idea, because a video with a lot of movement in it is a lot more interesting than something static,” said Kerr.

Kerr said shooting on the transit system was easier than he imagined and it allowed the video to be creative.

“I wasn’t sure if any of the other passengers would get grumpy for having them in the shot or if any LRT officials would ask what we were doing, but it was super easy,” he said

Kerr is originally from Britain, but has been building his career in Edmonton for several years. He said shooting the video on the LRT was also a chance to showcase the city.