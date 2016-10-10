Edmonton musician uses LRT as a backdrop for his latest video
Local musician used system as set as he hopes to grow career.
An Edmonton musician found an unusual setting for his latest music video, one that really moves the song forward.
Martin Kerr just released the video for his new song, 'The Update,' which was shot almost entirely on the city’s LRT system.
Kerr who has played shows at Festival Place and opened for a variety of major acts said a friend who helps him with marketing saw it as a perfect fit for the song.
“It was his idea to do something on the LRT and I thought that was a good
Kerr said
“I wasn’t sure if any of the other passengers would get grumpy for having them in the shot or if any LRT officials would ask what we were doing, but it was super easy,” he said
Kerr is originally from
“Edmonton is really where I have built my career and I am really grateful for the cultural support here,” he said.
