Edmonton councillors will no longer open meeting with prayer

City council will start future meetings without any prayer or moment of silent reflection.

The city has been studying an alternative to an opening prayer, following a Supreme Court decision in 2015 against a Quebec municipality that opened its council session with a strictly Catholic prayer.

Until that decision, Edmonton councillors had opened their session with an interfaith prayer, inviting leaders from different of faiths to open the session.

Council had asked city staff to consider a host of alternatives, but ultimately voted Tuesday to simply suspend the practice.

Mayor Don Iveson said Edmonton’s tradition was much broader than the Quebec town that stuck exclusively to one faith and so he’s disappointed it will be swept out.

“The Supreme Court just left no room to make it meaningful so what we were left with would have kind of vanilla pudding reflection moment,” he said.

Iveson said it’s a shame, but the city doesn’t have a choice.