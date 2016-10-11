Edmonton Ski club gets one year of funding

The Edmonton Ski Club will get at least another year on the slopes, as city councillors voted to give the club funding to get through another year.

The club is facing financial challenges as it deals with aging infrastructure that needs upgraded , while at the same time it will lose some of its property to the Valley Line LRT project.

The line will take space at the top of the hill, requiring the lifts to be repositioned and potentially shortening some of the runs.

Between 2011 and 2015 the club, which is volunteer run, showed an operating loss of $473,000.

The organization was asking the city for $1.3 million over the next five years, but council approved just $388,000 for this coming year.

Mayor Don Iveson said the club is a benefit to the city, but council needs more information before working out a long-term commitment.