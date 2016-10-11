Edmonton Ski club gets one year of funding
Club faces challenges with LRT construction.
The Edmonton Ski Club will get at least another year on the slopes, as city councillors voted to give the club funding to get through another year.
The club is facing financial challenges as it deals with aging infrastructure that
The line will take space at the top of the hill, requiring the lifts to be repositioned and potentially shortening some of the runs.
Between 2011 and 2015 the club, which is volunteer run, showed an operating loss of $473,000.
The organization was asking the city for $1.3 million over the next five years, but
Mayor Don Iveson said the club is a benefit to the city, but council needs more information before working out a long-term commitment.
“We will want to work with them through that. It’s a great asset and we don’t want to lose it, but we need to see a bit deeper more thorough business case before we put a whole lot of money in,” he said.
