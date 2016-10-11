Founder of street newspaper receives peace award

The publisher of the Alberta Street News has been honoured for her “unconventional” work promoting peace in Edmonton.



Linda Dumont was presented Project Ploughshares with this year’s Salvos Prelorentzos Peace Award at City Hall last week.



“I was quite surprised because I didn’t really consider myself a peace activist, but when you consider that selling papers for people who have addictions it’s harm reduction,” she said. “It does create peace in that way.”



The paper is a crucial lifeline for the low-income vendors who sell it. They purchase copies for 50 cents and keep any profits.



But just this spring the paper’s future was anything but certain.



The Street News costs about $700 to print each month, and relies heavily on advertisers. But a change in ownership and dropping sales put the paper in danger of closing in April.



Dumont reached out to the public, and received enough donations and ad sales that the paper is “stable for now,” she said.



She added Couns. Ben Henderson and Michael Walters have been helping with the search for more consistent funding.



She said the paper is much more than a news source covering Edmonton’s inner city.



“It provides employment for the people who are selling,” Dumon said. “Many have disabilities, mental, physical, or addictions, you name it, and maybe they only feel good enough to work for two hours. But they take pride in working.”



Housing activist Jim Gurnett echoed this when he introduced her at the award ceremony.



“Linda is a model of the peace making that can happen in very unconventional ways,” he said, in a video of the event.



“It would be very hard to count the lives in this city who have benefited from her care and attention.”