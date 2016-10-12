Edmonton council approves downtown bike grid
New lanes across downtown could be in place by next summer.
City councillors unanimously voted Tuesday to spend $7.5 million to build a minimum bike land grid in the city's downtown core next year.
The plan will see lanes along 104 Avenue, 102
The grid will use planters and small curbs to separate bicycles from vehicles.
Stantec Engineering rather than the city itself proposed the grid, then split the cost of a study of the idea with Edmonton.
Coun. Scott McKeen said while there would be people opposed to the lanes, he is sure they are needed.
“As much as I have had the odd critical email, we have been personally inundated with demand from people who want to cycle and don’t feel safe,” he said.
According to city staff, about 5,500 cyclists eide in and out of downtown currently and about one per cent of Edmontonians cycle commute.
