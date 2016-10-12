Edmonton council approves downtown bike grid

City councillors unanimously voted Tuesday to spend $7.5 million to build a minimum bike land grid in the city's downtown core next year. The plan will see lanes along 104 Avenue, 102 Avenue and 100 Avenue, as well as 106 Street, 103 Street and 99 Street. The grid will use planters and small curbs to separate bicycles from vehicles.

“As much as I have had the odd critical email, we have been personally inundated with demand from people who want to cycle and don’t feel safe,” he said.



Coun. Bryan Anderson asked administration for numbers on cyclists the city currently has, saying he was anticipating pushback from some citizens.



According to city staff, about 5,500 cyclists eide in and out of downtown currently and about one per cent of Edmontonians cycle commute.



Mayor Don Iveson also asked administration to go one step further and see if federal and provincial funding could be used to expand the grid beyond even what was proposed, pushing it into the University of Alberta and Strathcona areas in 2018.