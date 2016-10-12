Edmonton markets call for more equity with farmers markets in Alberta

The CEO of Night Market Edmonton wants to end what she says are inequities in Alberta’s food regulations.



Trina Shipanoff is calling for a levelling of the playing field between public market and farmer’s market vendors – after being frustrated by additional permits, licences and inspections that she says have hurt her public market’s ability to attract vendors.



“Not having the same kinds of laws and regulations that are available for the farmer’s market really severely limits the amount of people and food vendors that I can have,” Shipanoff said.



The co-founder of food-sharing business Scarf recently called out Alberta Health for denying him a permit because its home-cooked meals are not made in commercial kitchens.



Shipanoff’s vendors also have to operate out of commercial kitchens, whereas farmer’s market vendors do not.



“I would like to see the equity so that people who are making food at home have the same opportunities to sell at a public market as a farmer’s market,” she said.



“The public market food is actually much safer … Because you have no idea how (farmer’s market) food has been prepared in that person’s kitchen.”



Kirsta Franke directs the public 124 Street Grand Market as well as the French Quarter farmer’s market. She said neither market has had complaints about a food item making somebody sick.



She noted farmer’s markets face their own obstacles, including a lengthy application process through Alberta Agriculture.



Franke also said inconsistency among different Alberta Health Services inspectors can be confusing, and supports a more equitable approach.



“I think that setting a standardized process for food processing within the city or the province is important, on either a public market scale or an approved market scale,” she said.



An Alberta Health Services spokesperson said he reached out for comment but Metro had not received the comment by press time.