Edmonton Oilers fans feeling thirsty after beer pour comes up short
Fan posts video claiming Rogers Place is not filling cups as advertised.
Some Oilers fans are blowing their lids after a video posted online allegedly showed they were getting short-changed on beers.
Brad Kwasnycia, who has been a season ticket holder for 10 years, made a video showing his 20oz beer cup – priced at $11 – was only filled to the 16oz line.
He claims this happened at the Keith Urban concert as well as the Oilers game against the Winnipeg Jets. When he asked about it the second time, he said the server told him she was instructed to only fill to the 16oz line.
A friend of his posted the video to Facebook, where it had been viewed more than 140,000 times and shared more than 1,500 times by Wednesday afternoon.
“When I’m told that they’re not allowed to fill a cup to the top when they’re selling it, I have an issue with that because then they’re intentionally short-changing their customers,” Kwasnycia said.
“If you’re short-pouring across thousands and thousands of draughts, somebody’s making a lot of money there that they shouldn’t be making.”
Some commenters on the Facebook post said they had similar experiences at Rogers Place, while others claimed their beers were filled to the brim.
Some also griped about the pricing of other items, including $7.50 bottles of Gatorade and $5 bottles of water.
Kwasnycia said his season ticket price increased 35 per cent at the new arena for a similar spot he had at Rexall Place – where his beers were always filled.
“They’ve increased the prices quite a bit in the new arena,” he said.
“If I’m going to pay the prices, I want to make sure I’m getting everything I pay for.”
A spokesperson with Aramark, the company that provides food and drinks at Rogers Place, e-mailed Metro a statement saying staff have poured 70,000 beers since Rogers Place opened and overall feedback from guests has been positive.
“While we provide our staff with training to properly pour and serve beer, we take our guests’ experience very seriously and will continue to provide our staff with coaching on proper techniques for pouring and serving beer,” read the statement from David Freireich.
