Edmonton Oilers fans feeling thirsty after beer pour comes up short

Some Oilers fans are blowing their lids after a video posted online allegedly showed they were getting short-changed on beers.



Brad Kwasnycia, who has been a season ticket holder for 10 years, made a video showing his 20oz beer cup – priced at $11 – was only filled to the 16oz line.



He claims this happened at the Keith Urban concert as well as the Oilers game against the Winnipeg Jets. When he asked about it the second time, he said the server told him she was instructed to only fill to the 16oz line.



A friend of his posted the video to Facebook, where it had been viewed more than 140,000 times and shared more than 1,500 times by Wednesday afternoon.



“When I’m told that they’re not allowed to fill a cup to the top when they’re selling it, I have an issue with that because then they’re intentionally short-changing their customers,” Kwasnycia said.



“If you’re short-pouring across thousands and thousands of draughts, somebody’s making a lot of money there that they shouldn’t be making.”



Some commenters on the Facebook post said they had similar experiences at Rogers Place, while others claimed their beers were filled to the brim.