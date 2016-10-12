U of A project tests 'custom undies' for obesity patients

Depending on who you ask they’re described as a girdle, a relative of spanx or simply ‘custom undies.’



Whatever you call them, they’re solving a problem many people deal with but few talk about.



When someone obese loses a huge amount of weight, the excess skin left behind can be a major impairment, according to Mary Forhan, professor of occupational therapy at the University of Alberta.



“It’s not something that a lot of people will talk about, it’s stigmatizing,” she said.



That’s why she’s rolling out a one-year pilot program to study whether a stretchy, custom-made garment makes it easier for people with excess skin to move around.



“After I lost weight, I felt like a flying squirrel because there’s so much loose skin flying about,” Marty Enokson, who had bariatric surgery eight years ago, said in a release.



He said the garments, which are currently only made by a company in France, control loose skin and keep things in place.



Forhan said she’s long been frustrated that there wasn’t a product like this available.



She was in the early stages of designing her own when she found the company in France, who uses trained staff to measure people for their own garments.



“My experience is that with this particular group, people living with severe obesity, they tend to be a very under-serviced population,” Forhan said.



Part of the issue is that the stigma still associated with obesity means less attention is paid to their needs, she said.



The other issue is that most people think losing weight is easy and don’t think about the challenges those who successfully drop the pounds face.



“The general population seems to think it’s an easy fix, that people can go and get [the loose skin] cut off,” she said, pointing out that’s actually a fairly complicated procedure not covered by healthcare.



Her research will make the garments available at six clinics across the province and study whether the garments make life easier for those who wear them. She said she gets no funding from the garment company.



She plans to present her results to both the government and insurance companies.