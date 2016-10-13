Enbridge Centre brings business hub to downtown Edmonton

In with the old, and with the new.



The Enbridge Centre officially opened its doors Thursday at Rice Howard Way and 101 Street, with 28 storeys of office space atop the reconstructed foundation of the 100-year-old Kelly Ramsey building.



John Day, the developer who spearheaded the project, said the financial building’s placement is “a symbol of downtown Edmonton’s renaissance.”



“For most of Edmonton’s history, downtown was the city’s business hub. That unfortunately shifted a bit over time to the detriment of our city. But things are starting to change,” Day said.



“As a lifelong Edmontonian, I can honestly say I’ve never seen our city so confident in what it can do and where it can go.”



Enbridge will move employees from six locations to occupy 14 floors of the building. Other tenants that will fill out some of the 2,500 employee spaces include KPMG, Field Law, BMO and National Bank Financial.



The Kelly Ramsey building was constructed in 1926 as a partnership between real estate developer John Kelly and colourful merchant James Ramsey, and has seen many reincarnations since.



Day purchased the building after fire destroyed it in 2009. All the original bricks were removed, cleaned and re-installed within two feet of its original location when construction started on the Enbridge Centre in 2013.



The original façade was declared a municipal historic resource, which helped Day secure $1.8 million in public funds for restoration, while rest of the near-$300-million cost came from private investors.



Mayor Don Iveson said the project shows Edmonton is a strong business centre.



“It is a leading indicator of businesses’ continued confidence in Edmonton as a place to do business, and downtown in particular as the heart of commerce in our city, and culture and vibrancy, where it all comes together,” he said.



A pedway over 101 Street links the building to Manulife Place.