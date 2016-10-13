Flu season creeping up on Alberta

Flu season is on its way and early indicators show it could be a rough one.



Alberta Health Services recorded 37 confirmed cases of influenza from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, compared to only a handful of cases by the same time last year.



Of those, nearly half occurred in Calgary.



Chris Sikora, AHS Medical Officer of Health for the Edmonton Zone, said the numbers are still too small to say flu season has started.



“A lot of this is too soon to tell,” he said.



The flu shot will not be available until Oct. 24.



***



18: That includes 18 cases in Calgary and 5 in Edmonton.

11: Number of people who have been hospitalized as a result.

1,600: Last year, Alberta saw 1,600 hospitalizations and 62 confirmed deaths due to influenza.