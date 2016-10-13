Slower Edmonton speed-limit pilot leads to drastic collision reduction

The city's pilot project to reduce speed limits in school zones to 30 km/h is making streets safer.

Collisions causing injuries to cyclists and pedestrians fell by more than 70 per cent from an average of seven before the change was implemented in 2014 to just two during the school year in 2015.

Safety engineers from the city installed new pedestrian crossing lights, zebra crosswalks, driver feedback signs to mitigate speeding, and reflective poles on stop signs across 12 schoolzones over the summer.

The upgrades were part of the city's Vision Zero strategy – a long-term goal to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on city roads.

The reduced speed limits are a good start, but the city needs do more to make roads safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and children, said Julie Kusiek, a member of street advocacy group, QA Crossroads.

The group aims to make 106 Street and 76 Avenue more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

“I hope that as the city goes forward in designing roads, they will take a serious look at Vision Zero and the role that speed has to play in achieving that goal.”

Edmond Chui, who was wearing reflective strips when he says he was nearly hit in a north-end crosswalk last month, told Metro in an email he applauds the city for lowering collision rates, but hopes 30 km/h speed limits are implemented across residential areas.

“Slower speed saves lives.” he said. “I have driven up and down my neighbourhood to test out how much I'm delayed by going 30 km/h and 50 km/h with the longest routes possible. It's literally less than a minute.”

The city is planning another 48 safety upgrades over the next two years at schools across Edmonton.