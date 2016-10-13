Ukranian Shumka Dancers make the leap to expanded downtown studio

“It’s so great just to be able to have access to all our props and costumes and they’re not away in storage,” said executive director Darka Tarnawsky. “It’s just been a blessing to be here.” The new facility which opened Thursday has four dance studios, a wardrobe room, a boardroom and a kitchen, plus space they’re renting out to other arts organizations. Tarnawsky said it's an area that’s “really up and coming” as an arts destination. “There are lots of art galleries coming up, dance studios, cafes, that kind of thing. It’s turning into a really neat area, nestled between the Brewery District and the Ice District.”

Founded in 1959, Shumka is Edmonton’s oldest dance company and has toured productions across Canada and internationally. They’re also well known in the city for staging Clara’s Dream, a Ukrainian version of the Nutcracker, every Christmas.



Tarnawsky said Edmonton is probably the biggest centre for Ukrainian dance outside of Ukraine itself, as a result of the city’s significant Ukrainian population.



But she chalks their enduring popularity to the company’s knack for mixing traditional Ukranian dance with contemporary Canadian influences.



“We don’t want be a museum piece showing what the culture used to be like, we want to be relevant and change with the times and develop the art form,” she said.



Their dances are based in tradition, but also incorporate elements of classical and contemporary dance.



“That’s one of the really special things about Canada is you can preserve your culture and develop it as a Canadian company, but still be very based in your roots and the whole country celebrates that.”