House prices, migration and an economic outlook

In the latest bit of Alberta economic gloom, the Royal LePage House Price Survey detailed Tuesday that Edmonton average home prices declined by 3.1 per cent, to $374,712, compared to the same quarter last year.



We checked in with Edmonton chief economist John Rose about that number, the city’s economic outlook and other numbers he’s watching.



Q: How concerning is the decline number?



A: It’s very difficult to square that number with the information from the Edmonton Real Estate board last week, which indicated house prices in the Edmonton region were actually down less than one per cent. So I find the three per cent number a bit high.



Q: The report details that some of that is due to construction workers leaving the city. How big of a factor is that?



A: We’ve lost around 20,000 jobs in the construction sector in the Edmonton region since May. A lot of that is related to the slowdown in residential construction, particularly large multi-family rental construction. It's down very significantly.



Q: As a government town, Edmonton has been shielded from a lot of Alberta’s economic struggles. Is that still the case?



A: Absolutely. Twenty-five percent of Edmonton’s employment is either in healthcare, education or public administration. And the fact that the provincial government in particular has not cut back in spite of the deficits that they’re facing — very significant deficits by the way — has been a real support to the Edmonton economy. The other factor in our favour has been the burst of development in the downtown core.



Q: How are you feeling about Edmonton’s economic outlook?



A: We’ve weathered 2015 and 2016 relatively well. Our unemployment rate is 7.7 per cent and that’s high for Edmonton by historical standards but nowhere near what it is in other parts of the province. So we continue to do reasonably well. So what we should see going into 2017 is modest growth and modest improvement in employment but it’s going to be a long, slow grind.



Q: What are the indictors do you watch to understand what’s going on?



A: Housing starts, building permits, and employment numbers and inflation are always top of mind. But I also look at commercial vacancy rates, rental vacancy rates and in particular any population numbers I can lay my hands on. What we really need to be very cognizant of is levels of migration into the city. We continue to see the working-age population in Edmonton continue to grow, we haven’t seen anything that would suggest we’re experiencing net out migration but as soon as you see numbers showing net out migration, that’s very bad.